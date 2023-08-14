LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska health officials are reminding residents to be aware of the risk for rabies and to avoid wild animals, especially bats, ahead of an annual “peak” in bat activity.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, in an annual reminder, said there have been 10 positive cases of rabies so far this year — nine from bats and one from a dog. The number of cases is similar to many recent years around this time.
Over the past three years, there were 21, 30 and 25 annual positive cases, respectively; 83% involved bats. Other cases included skunks, cats, horses, a dog and a bovine.
No human cases of rabies have occurred among Nebraskans since the 1920s.
“Bats are responsible for carrying much of the rabies virus in Nebraska,” Dr. Bryan Buss, state public health veterinarian for DHHS, said in a news release. “We’ll soon be into the peak time of the year for bat activity.”
Rabies, a virus that is generally fatal if not treated, is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or through its saliva if it gets directly into an open wound or a person’s eyes, nose or mouth. The virus can be transmitted by other wildlife, too, such as foxes, coyotes and raccoons.
DHHS said Nebraskans can help prevent the spread of rabies by avoiding contact with and by never adopting or bringing wild animals home. People should not leave open garbage cans or litter to unintentionally attract animals.
Keeping pet vaccinations up-to-date is also an important step and is required by state law.
Officials said residents should call local animal control agencies about removing or assisting stray animals, teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals even if they appear friendly and maintain homes and other buildings so bats cannot get inside.
If a bat does make it inside, DHHS said to not let it outside until after talking with animal control or public health officials and trying to safely capture it, if possible, to have it tested.
People should seek immediate veterinary assistance if a pet is exposed and should consult their doctor or local health department for assistance if they have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal or believe they may have been exposed.
DHHS said that because bats have small teeth, a bite mark may be difficult to find, but it’s better to be safe than sorry and seek preventive treatment just in case.
Residents should call 402-471-2937 before sending a specimen for testing of any submission linked to potential exposure to rabies in humans. Officials can help determine eligibility for state-paid testing.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.