Rabies
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska health officials are reminding residents to be aware of the risk for rabies and to avoid wild animals, especially bats, ahead of an annual “peak” in bat activity.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, in an annual reminder, said there have been 10 positive cases of rabies so far this year — nine from bats and one from a dog. The number of cases is similar to many recent years around this time.

