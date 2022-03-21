City Sees Revenue Rise, But BBB Slips

The City of Yankton is still recording double digit revenue growth in the early part of 2022 despite seeing its first negative month of BBB (bed, board, booze tax) income in a year.
In February, the city recorded 8.67% higher revenues than the same month in 2021. Overall, the city is up 10.08% on the year.
BBB income for the month of February, however, was down 5.83% from the same month a year ago.
City Manager Amy Leon reminded the Press & Dakotan Monday that winter months have tended to see dips in this category historically.
“February is a shorter month and it’s a colder month,” she said. “Some of the winter months tend to dip a little bit, so that might be the cause of that.”
The BBB showed strong growth throughout 2021 as the area recovered from the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the city showed negative growth in the BBB was February 2021 when it recorded a 1.58% loss from the same month in 2020.
Owing to a strong January, however, the BBB is still up 3.02% on the year.
Leon said that city officials are happy overall about where revenues are at as the winter recording period gives way to the shoulder season — but the higher numbers do point to an obvious culprit.
“We’re in a good position, despite the time of year,” she said. “We’re in fairly good shape, but I say that with the caveat that things do cost more than they did last year and the year before, so some of that (revenue) we’re seeing is probably inflation.”
She said there are certainly some positive factors contributing to the strong sales tax numbers.
“People are obviously shopping here and spending money here, which is awesome,” she said. “I think we’re still seeing the buoyancy — whether it’s from stimulus money or people sticking around because they don’t want to travel — but we’re experiencing it here in Yankton. And I think there’s enough private projects happening, too, that are continuing to help that.”
Leon said she expects the growth to continue in the coming months, but she has some concerns about the fall.
“I think part of it will depend upon weather,” she said. ‘Spring and summer tend to be stronger because of the events and tourism that we have. I think we will have a strong spring and summer. I worry a little about fall and how we end the year with how dry it’s been and what that could mean for harvest.”
In the meantime, she said that the city will soon be turning its attention to the 2023 budget.
“The staff will start in April with getting budget sheets out to the departments,” she said. “We’ll really get started with the commission and public process in mid to late May.
Across the remainder of the state, South Dakota’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion continued to start the year off strong as well. Huron continues to lead the way, up 27.81% on the year.
Vermillion is up 6.59% over the same time last year.
