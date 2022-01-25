Creighton Man Pleads Not Guilty In Son’s Death

CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton man pleaded not guilty in Knox County, Nebraska, district court Tuesday to charges brought in connection with the death of his 4-month old child last January.
Edward Stephan Davis appeared before District Judge James Kube for his arraignment in the case of the death of his son, Ender Lee Davis.
Davis is charged with Count I — Child Abuse Resulting in Death, a Class IB felony. The state alleges that Davis did knowingly place the child in a situation that endangered his life or physical health; or cruelly confined or punished his son, who died as a result.
Davis is also charged with Count II — Manslaughter, a Class IIA felony. According to court documents, Davis unintentionally caused the death of his son while in the unlawful act of child abuse by placing Ender Davis in a situation that endangered his life or physical health.
The defendant was advised of his standard statutory and constitutional rights before entering a plea in the case, according to court documents. The defendant personally acknowledged an understanding of these matters before entering a plea of not guilty.
Davis came to the attention of the Creighton Police Department during a 911 call January 13, 2021, about an unresponsive infant. Creighton Police chief Mark Duncan responded to the call, and described the scene upon his arrival in detail, as well as his conversation with Davis in which the father described falling asleep on the couch with the boy on his chest, and waking to find the child had fallen to the floor. When Davis’ attempts to render aid, followed by CPR to the fussy baby, were unsuccessful, he said he called 911, according to Duncan’s affidavit filed Nov. 29.
According to court records, Duncan was called to the emergency room to photograph the child’s body before it was transported to the funeral home. At that time, Duncan noted bruising on the child’s face, head and neck, and down the length of his spine.
The autopsy later confirmed that Ender Davis died of blunt-force injury to the head, neck and torso, but that “a component of smothering cannot be excluded given the reported history and injuries seen in and around the mouth,” according to the report.
On Nov. 29, an arrest warrant was issued for Davis, who had allegedly fled to Texas. He was apprehended by authorities in Texas in early December and returned to Nebraska for trial.
Davis’ next scheduled appearance will be at 9 a.m. on March 29 for a pretrial conference.
The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on April 18. If convicted, Davis could face 20 years to life in prison.
Bail was continued in the amount of 10% of $500,000. Davis was remanded to the custody of the Knox County Sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.