3 Killed In Hutchinson County Crash
Comstock

PARKSTON — Three people died and two others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston.

 According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup at 7:08 a.m.

