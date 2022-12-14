3 Killed In Hutchinson County Crash

PARKSTON — Three people died and two others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup at 7:08 a.m.
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Mitchell hospital. The two front-seat occupants were wearing seatbelts. Charges are pending against the driver.
The 28-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Names of the five people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.
The SD Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
