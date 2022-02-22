Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Bernard Kazena, 29, Chamberlain, was arrested Friday on four warrants for failure to appear.
• Tyler Rauscher, 25, Mission Hill, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Keith Bobeldyk, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for reckless driving, tampering with a motor vehicle and eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor).
• Jason Eagle Horse, 46, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for escape.
• Kyle Altfillisch, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Marcus Marks, 30, Wagner, was arrested Saturday for violation of a no-contact order prior to a court appearance (domestic) and entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
• Max Groetken, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Tomas Esperon Garcia, 46, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence, lane driving and contempt.
• Joe Martin, 37, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence, contempt, driving without headlights, drug paraphernalia and reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.
• Charleen Marek, 43, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a Drug Court hold.
• Daniel Bahr, 38, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold.
• Marla Beermann, 47, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold for driving under the influence and on a warrant for intentional damage to property.
• Machenzie Pollard, 19, Yankton, was arrested Monday on an unspecified warrant.
• Jacob Lefebvere, 44, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Blaine Tyrell, 20, Yankton, was arrested Monday for leaving an accident scene (unattended vehicle) and reckless driving.
• Kristen Jensen, 42, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randi Devie, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; and simple assault (against a law enforcement officer).
