City To Officially Unveil New Westside Park Bridge Monday

Another round of improvements at Westside Park is wrapping up and ready for use by the public.
On Monday, a short ceremony is planned to dedicate the new bridge in Westside Park that links the mainland with the island in the duck pond.
The ceremony is set for 4:45 p.m. Monday. City commissioners, staff and Avera dignitaries will be on hand to make some brief comments. The public is also invited to attend.
Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that a bridge replacement had been part of the master plan adopted in 2019.
“The old one had seen its better days and we needed one that met standards for insurance, ADA accessibility and some other things,” he said.
While the bridge had been a part of the master plan since its inception, there were no solid plans or funding in place for the bridge’s replacement. But in October 2021, Avera Health presented the City of Yankton with $200,000 to go towards replacement of the bridge.
“Avera Sacred Heart Hospital’s 125th anniversary is in November 2022,” Doug Ekeren, CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), said at the announcement of the donation last year. “We were looking for a project in the community to show our thanks for the support we have had.”
Larson said the bridge is very symbolic.
“Their vision was that the bridge ties the past to the future, and they wanted to celebrate their 125th and the wonderful support they’ve received from the community of Yankton,” he said. “It was just a good fit that Westside Park had gone through the master plan process and was right across the street from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.”
He said the bridge is ADA compliant and also allows for heavier equipment to be brought to the island should the need arise.
The bridge project was done in tandem with a project to improve the duck pond itself.
“The island was redone,” Larson said. “The new landscaping wall with Monster Block that goes all the way to the bottom of the pond will make sure that wall and stability for the island is there for decades and decades to come. … The pond was dug down deeper so we have healthier water as we go and we’ll be able to put our fountain back in on the north end that Keep Yankton Beautiful had donated to the city.”
He said a kayak launch that is ideal for beginning and younger kayakers is also part of the pond renovations.
“When the water level’s up, we’re going to have a well company take a look at the artesian well and make sure we’ve got that dug down deep enough to make sure we have flows every summer,” he said. “These last five or six years, flows have stopped with it being so dry and with the amount of irrigation happening out west in the fields.”
Larson said there is some lighting work around the bridge that has yet to be done due to supply chain issues.
Work is also continuing on the Born Learning Trail, a labyrinth and removal of the remaining Dakota Territorial Museum structures.
