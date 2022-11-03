City To Officially Unveil New Westside Park Bridge Monday
The new bridge leading to the refortified island at Yankton’s Westside Park pond will be unveiled in a public ceremony Monday afternoon. Work on other park projects continues.

Another round of improvements at Westside Park is wrapping up and ready for use by the public.

On Monday, a short ceremony is planned to dedicate the new bridge in Westside Park that links the mainland with the island in the duck pond.

