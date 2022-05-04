CROFTON, Neb. — Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton, Nebraska, invites boaters to sign up for its Fourth Annual Lighted Boat Parade, set for June 18.
The parade, which has a tropical paradise theme, is held in conjunction with the SRA’s fifth annual National Marina Day.
The top prize for this parade will be a two-night cabin stay at either Ponca State Park, Niobrara State Park or Lewis and Clark SRA, $200 in Nebraska Game and Parks Bucks, and a canvas print of their winning boat entry. Second- and third-place prizes also will be given.
New this year, each parade entrant will be eligible to receive Game and Parks Bucks thanks to program sponsors.
Join us for this fun celebration. At least 10 entries must register by June 6 for the parade to go on. Register at forms.office.com/g/WpnDeZ18zd or contact the park office at 402-388-4169 or leslie.donner@nebraska.gov.
