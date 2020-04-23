Yankton County reported two new positive tests for COVID-19 Thursday, the first new cases the county has seen in a week.
In the state’s daily update, Yankton County’s total of known cases rose to 25, of which 21 were listed as recovered.
Turner County reported four more cases Thursday, bringing its total number to 13. The county has recorded seven cases in two days
“We are looking at individuals within Turner County,” state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said during a Thursday media briefing. “We don’t have a specific update for those seven cases, but we continue to look at the cases, and identify any close contacts and any businesses that may be impacted within that county.
“The focus there is that we have not had to do a public notice as we’ve had to do in other jurisdictions. So there’s no larger spread of COVID-19 to the community from those cases that we’ve been able to identify through our investigation,” he added.
The total number of known cases in South Dakota rose to 1,956, an increase of 98 cases from Wednesday.
Minnehaha County accounted for 82 of the new cases. Clayton said the number of cases tied directly to the Smithfield Foods processing plant stood at 802, with an additional 206
The number of recovered cases cracked the 1,000 mark Thursday, rising to 1,064.
The total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic climbed to 119, with 58 people currently hospitalized.
According to the state website, Yankton County has had just one person hospitalized with COVID-19 during the pandemic. That hospitalization showed on the state website for the first time Thursday.
The total number of negative tests processed by state and commercial labs climbed to 12,109.
The number of deaths remained at nine.
In Nebraska, the number of known cases as of late Wednesday rose to 1,813 according to a report from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). That was an increase of just 57 cases, the smallest rise since April 14.
Two more deaths were officially reported, bringing the state’s total to 45.
• Meanwhile, it was announced Thursday morning that the two auto races in Jefferson scheduled for this weekend will go on but without fans in attendance.
The two races had drawn intense criticism from across the state and nation, as well as from some international media. Organizers said they planned to limit the crowds for both events and would practice distancing protocols provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In two media briefings this week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had pointedly asked people not to attend the races. However, she said she would not order them halted.
According to media reports, organizers cited pressure from Noem’s office and from the CDC for their decision.
———
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880; for Nebraska, visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx
