Anglers, get ready to cast your line: The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut, will teach you how to “Become A Paddlefish Pro” on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m.
Guest speakers from Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks will teach us all about the work they do with paddlefish and the upcoming South Dakota paddlefish snagging season, which runs throughout October.
