South Dakota reported 182 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Monday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new death raised the state toll to 2,053. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases continued to rise, climbing by 85 to 1,355.
Also, South Dakota’s seven-day test positivity rate reached 10% for the first time since March 30.
Statewide, active hospitalizations dropped by three to 73.
Union County continued to see multiple new COVID cases in the daily reporting. Eight new positive tests were posted on the DOH online portal Monday.
Yankton County recorded two new positive tests and one new recovery, raising the number of active cases to 10.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new infections included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+2) counties.
Clay County saw its community-spread level raised from low to substantial Monday. Community spread levels among area South Dakota counties were:
• SUBSTANTIAL: Clay, Turner;
• HIGH: Douglas, Hutchinson, Union;
• MODERATE: Charles Mix, Yankton;
• LOW: Bon Homme.
