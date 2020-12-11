During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to discuss the scope of repair and upgrades as well as an engineering contract, for the wastewater treatment plant.
Additionally, the board will discuss uncollectable utility accounts, a variance request regarding the city’s sign ordinance and closeout of the water treatment plant project.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC. Capacity is limited due to social distancing protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.