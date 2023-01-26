BROOKINGS — The South Dakota Humanities Council has awarded $40,310 to four organizations to provide humanities programs in communities across the state and online.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- What Sells: The Good News And The Bad News (51)
- Letter: Paper Trails (29)
- A Season Of Siege (26)
- Letter: Sinking the ‘US$ Dollar’ (23)
- Letter: Violations? (22)
- The Speaker Spectacle And What Awaits Us (21)
- US Exceptionalism And SD School Curricula (20)
- Letter: Setting Course For 2023 (18)
- A Duty To Protect Our Constitutional Democracy (13)
- House Dems Are The Real Embarrassment (12)
- Regents Plan To Extend Tuition Break A Good One (7)
- Martin Luther King Jr. And What He Sought (6)
- Letter: On Social Studies (5)
- Letter: From The Top Down (4)
- YSD’s Stand On Proposed Standards (4)
- Confining Congress To The Constitution (4)
- Pierre Report: Working On Money Matters (4)
- 1 Million Free COVID Tests, A Year Later: Some Used, Some Not, Some Nearly Thrown Out (3)
- Update: Money Issues At Core Of First District 18 Forum (3)
- How Barbara Walters Crafted Her Incomparable Career (3)
- COVID Deaths Seen In Yankton, Charles Mix Counties (3)
- UPDATE 12:01 p.m. Wednesday: Storm Grounds Yankton Area To A Halt (3)
- Letter: There’s No Forgetting 1/6 (3)
- Letter: Demands Explanation (3)
- A Far-Off New Year’s Dream (3)
- Cedar County Inmate Pleads Not Guilty To Escape, Theft (2)
- New Year, New Growth (2)
- Letter: Wastewater Worries (2)
- Letter: Clean Energy Makes Sense (2)
- Cracker Barrels And Angel Funds (2)
- Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy (2)
- Yankton Man Pleads Not Guilty In Church Crash (2)
- State Won’t Seek Death Penalty In Yankton Slaying (2)
- A Listener Who Helps Others (2)
- Update 11:38 a.m.: Yankton Area Under Winter Storm Warning (2)
- Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released (2)
- Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist (2)
- Tons Of Snow: Some Things To Remember (2)
- Money Issues At Core Of Legislative Forum (2)
- Letters: Figuring Figures (2)
- Officials: Cause Of Huron Dam Fish Die-Off Still Unclear (2)
- New Faces Are Ready To Get To Work In Pierre (2)
- YSD Board Opposes Proposed New Social Studies Standards (2)
- 2022: A Dark Day And Little Sparks Of Light (2)
- Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor (1)
- Lunday Brings ‘Killer Mindset’ To MMU (1)
- Reaction to Jacinda Ardern resigning as New Zealand leader (1)
- Addressing Teacher Shortages (1)
- California police more likely to stop, search Black teens (1)
- Workforce Housing Bill Advances (1)
- Letter: A Different Kind Of Politician (1)
- Feds sue drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen over opioid sales (1)
- From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role (1)
- Death Penalty Sought For Man Charged In Laurel Killings (1)
- COVID Update for Jan. 25, 2023: New Death Reported In Turner County (1)
- US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park (1)
- Ex-Teacher Pleads Guilty (1)
- Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded (1)
- Finance My Girlfriend’s Car? (1)
- Man charged in Takeoff's death released on $1 million bond (1)
- Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution (1)
- Input Sought On Weigand Proposal (1)
- UFC President Dana White seen on video slapping his wife (1)
- Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom (1)
- Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California (1)
- EXPLAINER: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty (1)
- Soaring US egg prices put pressure on consumers, businesses (1)
- City Plants Stakes For Camping Ordinance (1)
- Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo (1)
- Update 3 p.m.: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Yankton Area (1)
- Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border (1)
- Kentucky, Ohio get $1.6B to fix overloaded bridge, add span (1)
- Crime worries underpin celebration as Carnival season begins (1)
- A year after Kazakhstan's deadly riots, questions persist (1)
- EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution (1)
- As speaker bid falters, mixed views of McCarthy in hometown (1)
- COVID Update for Dec. 28, 2022: Bon Homme Co. Records NewDeath (1)
- US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China (1)
- Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount (1)
- Shootings in Albuquerque share target: elected Democrats (1)
- Authorities Continue Work On Marty Death (1)
- SD Needs More Incentives To Keep Ag Waste Out Of Water, Regulator Says (1)
- Critics: SD Too Lax In Zebra Mussel Prevention (1)
- As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder' (1)
- Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation (1)
- Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state's tax code (1)
- Abortion Opponents Propose ‘Heartbeat’ Measure (1)
- Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI's death (1)
- After Storm Yankton Snow Cleanup Has Been Difficult (1)
- US reinstates road, logging restrictions on Alaska forest (1)
- South Dakota Supreme Court Upholds Turner County CAFO Permit (1)
- AG: Ex-parole board chair violated law; too late for charges (1)
- Friday Afternoon Flames (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.