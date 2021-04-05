Easter Monday in Yankton was one for the record books as the city unofficially set a new record for high temperature.
The thermometer at the Yankton Airport reached 88 degrees Monday, surpassing the old record for April 5 of 82 degrees set in 1959.
Yankton just missed setting another record Sunday, as the 86 degree reading was short of the 88 degrees reached in 1929.
The unseasonably warm readings are expected to end today (Tuesday), with temperatures falling in the low 60s with a chance of rain.
