Building Permits Face Challenges In ‘22, But Officials Were Still Happy
Buy Now

While building construction dealt with supply issues and inflation in 2022, projects such as the new Hillcrest Country Club (shown) facility bolstered local building efforts.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Pandemic-related economic and supply factors were a challenge to getting new construction projects underway in 2022, but both city and county officials were still happy with how each entity performed in terms of building permits and valuations.

Yankton County Development Services Director Gary Vetter told the Press & Dakotan that the county saw gains in both permits and valuation in 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.