Building Permits Face Challenges In ‘22, But Officials Were Still Happy

Pandemic-related economic and supply factors were a challenge to getting new construction projects underway in 2022, but both city and county officials were still happy with how each entity performed in terms of building permits and valuations.
Yankton County Development Services Director Gary Vetter told the Press & Dakotan that the county saw gains in both permits and valuation in 2022.
“We were about the same as 2021,” he said. “We had 18 more permits than 2021 with about $3.2 million estimated value.”
Overall, the county recorded 151 permits in 2022 worth an estimated value of $20,162,553.31. By contrast, 133 permits were recorded in 2021 with a value of $16,942,130.75.
Vetter said a couple of permits contributed massively to 2022’s numbers, including a commercial building valued at $1 million and a single-family residence valued at $1.5 million.
“The homes were down a little bit, but over the last five years, we’ve pretty much averaged 26 homes per year,” he said. “Last year, we were at 23.”
Meanwhile, the City of Yankton saw somewhat of a dip in its permits and valuations, but Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo said 2022 was still a decent year.
“New commercial construction valuation was good at $16.1 million, but below the exceptional $19.9 million issued in 2021,” he said. “The 10-year average for commercial permits was $12.6 million.”
Notable projects permitted in the city in 2022 include work on a comfort station at the Lewis & Clark Soccer complex, constructing a new Runza restaurant and construction of a new clubhouse at the Hillcrest Golf & Country Club.
Mingo added that housing numbers were strong in the face of some economic headwinds.
“Single-family residential construction was relatively strong with 36 units valued at $6.8 million, down only four units from the previous year,” he said. “Considering price fluctuations, interest rate hikes and continued supply chain issues, those were good numbers. Our current 10-year average for single family home starts was 28.7 per year.”
In total, 90 housing units were built in Yankton in 2022.
Vetter said the county is also seeing some of the same challenges as the city.
“We still had issues getting supplies, supply (prices) went up and the interest rates crept up,” he said.
He said it’s hard to pin down what 2023 will look like for the county and that it will rely on several factors.
“It’ll be interesting to see,” he said. “The rates still seem to be going up a little more. Obviously, if the winter keeps going like it is, they might get later spring starts. It’s hard to predict, but hopefully we at least match our numbers like usual. The determining factor is going to be supplies, the contractors’ ability to get out there and how much occurs with the interest rates.”
With several project slated to go from the planning phase to construction in the coming months, Mingo said he sees some great potential for permitting in the city in 2023.
“We should see several good-sized commercial projects breaking ground, including Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health, Clark’s Rentals, Paradigm and the Yankton School District Early Childhood Education Center,” he said.
