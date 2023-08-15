VERMILLION — After 16 years at the University of South Dakota, including the last 10 as athletic director, David Herbster is making a jump into a different type of community relations position at Sanford Health.
“I don’t know if there is ever a good time to leave (USD), but it felt like at this point in time with what I would be doing for them and where I was at right now, it was one of those opportunities,” Herbster said. “This is a big leap of faith for me to jump out of college athletics, but (it’s) a lot better knowing that I’m jumping out of college athletics into an organization like Sanford Health that I’ve got a lot of respect for and have had a great working relationship with over the past 16 years.”
On Monday, Herbster announced his resignation from USD, effective Aug. 30. He told the entire athletic department of his plans Monday after knowing for about a week he was departing the university.
“I had a conversation with the president’s cabinet in the morning, then I was able to tell my staff, head coaches and the entire athletic department (of my plans),” Herbster said. “In about a four- or five-hour time frame, there were a lot of pieces to make sure we did everything right and communicate it the best I could. It was good to be able to tell some of these folks personally, which isn’t always the case.
“This is very much a family. All these folks mean the world to me, but it’s also realized I’m not going to be that far away.”
Herbster also received texts from student athletes after they heard of the news.
“That probably means as much to me as anything because we’re trying to make an impact on their lives,” he said. “It (helps you) realize that somewhere down the line you had a positive impact on people’s lives.”
The opportunity to work for Sanford was not something Herbster was actively seeking out, but now that the opportunity presented itself, Herbster wants to take the chance. He would have told his younger self in 2007 the same thing when he started his career at South Dakota as an associate athletic director.
“The biggest thing is, don’t ever be afraid to take chances,” Herbster said. “A lot of what we do in college athletics is taking chances using your instincts.”
USD athletics’ press release stated that Herbster “will be responsible for building collaborative relationships with local business leaders and community non-profit organizations, as well as finding new opportunities for business development and strategic partnerships for Sanford Health.”
“There are a lot of things Sanford is involved in, from working with non-profits and being out in various communities, not just in Sioux Falls, but Sanford has so many clinics and hospital that are associated,” Herbster said. “We’ll be getting into those communities and assisting hospitals in those communities however I can. It will be a little bit different but one of the things I feel like I’ve tried to do and focus on in managing, even here, our relationships with our business partners. That’s a strength I hope I can bring to Sanford and be an asset for them.”
Sanford’s network includes the Sanford Health Vermillion Care Center.
It will be a new experience for Herbster, given that he might not be at sporting events nearly as often in his new position.
“I’ll probably go through a little withdrawal, but in my role with Sanford, I’ll be helping to manage and foster their relationships and partnerships with university partners,” Herbster said. “Don’t be surprised if you see me at a USD football or basketball game. Unfortunately, I won’t be wearing red. I’ll be wearing Sanford (apparel).
“It’ll be a different kind of position to come to a sporting event when you’re not in charge or not managing the halftime or the game operations.”
Herbster will get to see familiar faces when he is at Coyote sporting events. He will still be setting foot in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, which along with the USD Wellness Center and DakotaDome renovations, are big parts of the legacy he leaves in Vermillion.
