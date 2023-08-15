David Herbster
Longtime University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster, shown speaking during the Vermillion High School commencement in May, has announced he is leaving USD to take a post with Sanford Health

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

VERMILLION — After 16 years at the University of South Dakota, including the last 10 as athletic director, David Herbster is making a jump into a different type of community relations position at Sanford Health.

“I don’t know if there is ever a good time to leave (USD), but it felt like at this point in time with what I would be doing for them and where I was at right now, it was one of those opportunities,” Herbster said. “This is a big leap of faith for me to jump out of college athletics, but (it’s)  a lot better knowing that I’m jumping out of college athletics into an organization like Sanford Health that I’ve got a lot of respect for and have had a great working relationship with over the past 16 years.”

