The Yankton Christmas Bird Count took place on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Thirty-one people, from teenagers to seniors, from Yankton, Vermillion, Armour and Sioux Falls; plus South Sioux City, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, enjoyed a beautiful day to be out counting birds.
A total of 13,282 birds of different 82 species of birds which is better than the 75 species recorded last year and ties the highest species total of 82 ever which was tallied in 2012.
Highlights of the day: Lesser Black-backed Gull and Tundra Swan observed for the first time, Peregrine Falcon observed for just the second time on the count, the other time being in 1993; Townsend’s Solitare also observed for the second time, previously in 2012.
Record high counts: Greater Scaup — 60, Lesser Scaup — 500, Common Goldeneye — 3,500, Ruddy Duck — 17, Red-breasted Nuthatch — 18, Spotted Towhee — 2
Final tally: Greater Whit-fronted Goose — 5, Snow Goose — 2,065, Ross’s Goose — 2, Canada Goose — 260, Cackling Goose — 250, Tundra Swan — 1, Wood Duck — 6, Gadwall — 7, American Wigeon — 2, Mallard — 2506, Northern Pintail — 3, Green-winged Teal — 12, Canvasback — 1, Redhead — 1, Ring-necked Duck — 3, Greater Scaup — 60, Lesser Scaup — 500, Long-tailed Duck — 5, Bufflehead — 1, Common Goldeneye — 3,500, Common Merganser — 4, Red-breasted Merganser — 1, Ruddy Duck — 17, Ring-necked Pheasant — 12, Wild Turkey — 134, Pied-billed Grebe — 2, Rock Pigeon — 294, Eurasian Collared Dove — 182, Mourning Dove — 7, American Coot — 470, Wilson’s Snipe — 1, Ring-billed Gull — 104, Herring Gull — 4, Glaucous Gull — 1, Lesser Black-backed Gull — 1, Bald Eagle — 22, Sharp-shinned Hawk — 1, Cooper’s Hawk — 1, Red-tailed Hawk — 25, Rough-legged Hawk — 1, Eastern Screech Owl — 7, Great Horned Owl — 6, Long-eared Owl — 1, Northern Saw-whet Owl — 1, Belted Kingfisher — 6, Red-bellied Woodpecker — 24, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker — 1, Downy Woodpecker — 52, Hairy Woodpecker — 13, Northern Flicker — 18, American Kestrel — 1, Merlin — 1, Peregrine Falcon — 1, Northern Shrike — 2, Blue Jay — 71, Black-billed Magpie — 3, American Crow — 51, Horned Lark — 23, Black-capped Chickadee — 65, Red-breasted Nuthatch — 18, White-breasted Nuthatch — 54, Brown Creeper — 7, Golden-crowned Kinglet — 4, Eastern Bluebird — 9, American Robin — 556, European Starling — 701, Cedar Waxwing — 17, House Sparrow — 195, Purple Finch — 20, House Finch — 150, Pine Siskin — 11, American Goldfinch — 105, Spotted Towhee — 2, American Tree Sparrow — 102, Song Sparrow — 2, Swamp Sparrow — 2, Dark-eyed Junco — 148, Northern Cardinal — 26, Western Meadowlark — 27, Red-winged Blackbird — 6, Common Grackle — 3, Townsend’s Solitare — 1.
Species missed this year include: Northern Shoveler, Blue-winged Teal, Hooded Merganser, Great Blue Heron, Killdeer, Brown-headed Cowbird, Northern Harrier, Lapland Longspur and Snow Bunting.
