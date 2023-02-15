To Our Readers:

The Press & Dakotan was notified at about midnight Wednesday that the truck from the Sioux Falls production facility delivering Wednesday’s print edition to Yankton had to turn back because of icy and windy conditions.
Because of that, a free e-edition will be available to all subscribers for Wednesday. It will be posted by approximately 9 a.m.
