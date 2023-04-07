Prom Night

It’s prom night, and these four Menno High School students share it with a visit to the Menno-Olivet Care Center where they work. The girls were headed to the Scotland High School prom. Pictured are (left to right) Abby Bender, Layne Schmidt, MOCC resident Beverly Handel, Kaelie Derby and Taylor Freier.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Before heading to prom, four Menno High School students shared their night with a special group of friends: the nursing home residents where they work.

Layne Schmidt, Kaelie Derby, Abby Bender and Taylor Freier visited the Menno-Olivet Care Center (MOCC) to show off their formal dresses and to introduce their dates — at least two in cowboy hats — before heading to the Scotland High School prom.

