Before heading to prom, four Menno High School students shared their night with a special group of friends: the nursing home residents where they work.
Layne Schmidt, Kaelie Derby, Abby Bender and Taylor Freier visited the Menno-Olivet Care Center (MOCC) to show off their formal dresses and to introduce their dates — at least two in cowboy hats — before heading to the Scotland High School prom.
For the MOCC residents, it was their chance to share the girls’ special evening. Also, it may also have brought back memories of the residents’ own prom or other high school memories.
The quartet of young women said the evening was special for them, as well.
Schmidt said she has learned a great deal from the residents while working at the Menno nursing home. The conversations have given her insight into the residents’ lives, particularly when the elderly persons were younger.
“Being an employee at MOCC has given me the opportunity to build relationships with the elderly and listen to the stories about their lives when they were my age,” she said.
“The residents are always so appreciative that they have such young girls that are willing to take care of them.”
MAKING MEMORIES
The recent visit marked the second year for the girls’ prom visit, Schmidt said.
“I remember, last year, MOCC reached out to those high schoolers that worked there and asked if we would come in and see the residents all dressed up before prom. Of course, we all said ‘Yes!’” she said. “They were all so happy to see us, especially since some of them ask us about prom.”
The girls knew they wanted to repeat the experience on their own, Schmidt said.
“This year, before going to prom in Scotland, we wanted to be able to go and see the residents again,” she said. “When we walked into each of their rooms, you could see their faces light up, and they are so excited to see us all dressed up. I have grown really close with these residents, and they definitely hold a special place in my heart.”
Two of the other girls expressed similar thoughts.
For Bender, she knew her work as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) could bring benefits far beyond a paycheck.
“I wanted to become a CNA because I knew I could make a difference in the residents I care for every day, and it would be a good job with a lot of benefits and build good experience,” she said.
“One of my favorite things come prom time is when we go and see the residents at MOCC.”
For Freier, the prom visit brings joy to all parties.
“I really love coming into work and seeing all of the residents,” she said. “I wanted to see all of their happy faces when we came in all dressed up for prom. When we would walk into their rooms, their faces would just light up with joy, and that made me very happy.”
WITNESSING THE MOMENT
MOCC Administrator Michelle Kettwig recalled the girls’ visit before heading to prom.
“The girls went into every room to make sure they saw all of the residents they could that afternoon,” she said. “I was there, too, that Saturday working, and it was so amazing to see firsthand the residents grin from ear to ear! It was a great surprise to the residents having these girls come over.”
While new in her MOCC role, Kettwig said she has already witnessed numerous acts of kindness shown by the four girls.
“I have honestly just been blown away at these high school students who work at the care center,” she said.
The prom visit brought together students from two schools, Kettwig said. “These four girls go to school in Menno but went over to the Scotland prom that day,” she said.
Earlier that week, Kettwig received a text from one of the girls, asking if they could come over before prom and see the residents.
“I, of course, said yes because I think that’s the sweetest thing to have them always thinking of the residents,” the administrator said. “They go to school, participate in sports and work at MOCC. They pitch in as much as they can and always seem to have a smile on their face.”
A SPRING TRADITION
At some schools, the prom visit to nursing homes has become a new tradition. For other schools, this year marks a return of nursing home visits after the facilities were closed to visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scotland students are part of a similar tradition at the local Good Samaritan Center, according to Superintendent Fallon Woods.
“Our kids have visited the Scotland nursing home on prom for a very long time,” she said. “They start there (at the facility) and then come to the school for pictures, the meal and dance. We had to pause the tradition during the pandemic but are happy they let us continue this year.”
At Irene-Wakonda, the students consider it the “nursing home grand march,” according to school counselor Stephanie Ganschow. The tradition has been maintained for a number of years, she said.
“As far as the nursing home grand march, it started way before my time as junior (class) advisor,” she said. “I honestly cannot tell you how it started, and the person who would probably know is now retired.”
I-W teacher Mike King said the nursing home visit remains a highlight of the evening’s prom festivities. The tradition started when the Irene and Wakonda schools consolidated, and the students ate their prom meal at the school.
“We then decided to have the kids walk through the nursing home (Sunset Manor Avera in Irene) between pictures and the grand march because there was 30-45 minutes,” he said. “We just go to the Irene nursing home because there isn’t time to go to Wakonda (Heritage Manor Avera) and back.”
The nursing home visits were suspended during 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, King said.
“Last year, we went back through the nursing home and plan to (do it again) this year, also,” he said.
The prom visits have proven rewarding for all parties, King said.
“I know the nursing home residents love seeing kids dressed up (in their formal wear),” he said. “As you know, visitors are sometimes infrequent (to the nursing home) and it’s hard for (the residents) to come to the school, so we take the mini-grand march to them.”
A WELCOME RETURN
For the MOCC’s Kettwig, the prom visits mark a welcome return after closing the nursing home to outside visitors for about two years because of the pandemic.
“Last fall was the first time where the students came inside the building since COVID,” she said. “In years prior, there were years when the students came over (to the care center) for prom and coronation.”
The recent prom visit brought memories of a similar visit last fall, Kettwig said.
“The night of homecoming coronation, the girls came over in their dresses as well to see the residents,” she said. “They could be doing anything else, but they choose to come and see the residents, which is so awesome. The residents absolutely love it, and it really does mean a lot to them.”
During the visits, the nursing home residents express similar words of caring and concern for the students, Kettwig said.
“Most all of the residents had the same advice (for the students): ‘Go out and have fun dancing the night away, but be safe! I care about you!’” the administrator said.
Kettwig pointed to other unsolicited considerate acts by the students working at the care center.
“During basketball, we even had one of our high school girls come over and get the TV hooked up so that a resident could see her grandson play basketball for Menno. I mean, seriously, how cool is that?” the administrator asked.
“These high school girls bring such a positive, upbeat vibe to the care center, which just makes a domino effect for everyone else. MOCC is so blessed to have such a great group of high school students working with us!”
As for the MOCC residents, their “prom season” isn’t over, Kettwig said.
“For Menno’s prom on the 22nd of April, it’s already in the works to have the school bus over the students to come and see the residents again because of how much it means to (the elderly),” she said.
“It’s so heartwarming to be a part of a community with so much support and love!”
And even if just for a few minutes, the nursing home residents share in those special prom memories.
