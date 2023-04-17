WAGNER — Based on unofficial results, Wagner voters have elected a new mayor while three councilmen will return to office.
The city held its election April 11, according to City Finance Officer Amber Mengenhauser. The council planned to canvass the election results at Monday night’s meeting, she said.
• In the mayor’s race, challenger Tammy Thornton defeated incumbent Todd Johannsen 90-86 for a two-year term.
• In the Ward III race, incumbent Jamie Soukup defeated challenger Bethany Drapeau 52-6 for a two-year term.
• In Ward I, incumbent Taylor Mohr filed unopposed for a two-year term.
• In Ward II, incumbent Tom Abdouch filed unopposed for a two-year term.
The mayor’s race, as of Monday afternoon, didn’t appear headed for a recount, Mengenhauser said. However, that issue could be addressed at Monday night’s council meeting, she added.
