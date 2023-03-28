Circle Friday, April 14, on your family calendar and get everyone together for the Scout Troop 102 Spaghetti Feed. Join your friends for all you can eat spaghetti and garlic bread. It all happens from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Yankton VFW Post, 209 Cedar St. Tickets are available from any Troop 102 scout or at the door. Takeout orders are available.
The spaghetti feed is a fundraiser to help Troop 102 go to a weeklong summer camp.
