• A report was received at 4:30 p.m. Monday of a protection order violation on 9th St.
• A report was received at 5:09 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:41 p.m. Monday of a residential burglary on Pennsylvania St.
• A report was received at 7:54 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:37 a.m. Monday of theft on Main St. in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:27 p.m. Monday of vandalism off of E. Highway 50.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.