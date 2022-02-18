Vehicle Reported Stolen Following Burglary

A vehicle has been reported stolen in Yankton County.
In an email from Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl Friday afternoon, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a burglary and grand theft near the intersection of 446th Ave. and E. Highway 50.
“A 1990 Ford Mustang Gt, that is metallic teal in color with sliver on the bottom of the car, was stolen out of the building,” he said. “A battery, keys and garage door openers were also stolen. The rims were polished with dark grey centers.”
The loss was estimated at $20,000.
The burglary and vehicle theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
The VIN number of the vehicle is 1FACP42E3LF100920 with a license plate number 7B2332.
Rothschadl told the Press & Dakotan there are no suspects at this time.
