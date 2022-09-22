Hundreds of South Dakota residents 60+ have taken advantage of the thousands of free online classes offered through a partnership of the S.D. Department of Human Services/Dakota at Home and GetSetUp.
Taught by older adults, to older adults, the 4000+ interactive classes are helping S.D. seniors remain physically, mentally and socially active through classes which help retain and improve health, social life, brain function, longevity and happiness.
