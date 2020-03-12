With circumstances dramatically changing for the area regarding COVID-19, the Lewis & Clark Theatre Company's Board of Directors has decided to cancel this Saturday's Game Night Gala and will determine the possibility of a replacement date in the near future.
All individuals who have purchased tickets will be contacted regarding their options.
“We appreciate our supporters and sponsors and hope everyone stays safe & healthy over the next few weeks,” the board said in a press release.
