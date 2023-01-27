100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 28, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 28, 1948
• A third fire in five days in the Utica vicinity Tuesday morning consumed the family home on the T. Sanford Carlson farm three miles north and three-quarters of a mile east of Utica, but a large emergency crew of neighbors was able to save all of the household goods and equipment on the first floor and in the basement of the house. Between 150 and 200 neighbors joined the firefighting brigade Tuesday afternoon. One of them said that if enough water had been available, they would have been able to save the house from destruction, but the water tanks were frozen in the sub-zero temperatures.
• Sub-zero temperatures failed to keep the concert goers of Yankton and vicinity away from the high school auditorium last night, and the seats were well-filled for a brilliant program played by the Cuban violin master, Angel Reyes who came to Yankton as the third artist on this season’s Community Concert series.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, January 28, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 28, 1998
• Yankton County State’s Attorney Mike Ridgway will be getting a pay raise, but will still be one of the lowest paid state’s attorney’s in the state. The Yankton County Commission decided Tuesday night to raise Ridgway’s salary to go with raises for Deputy State’s Attorney Don Erickson and Assistant State’s Attorney Wanda Howey Fox. Starting Feb. 1, Ridgway’s salary will go from $34,648 a year to $38,000 annually. Erickson will now make $25,000, up from $22,165, while Fox will see her salary increase from $15,169 to $18,000.
• The Bon Homme school board has delayed remodeling and construction for its Tyndall and Springfield facilities for a year but is building up its capital outlay fund for future projects. Superintendent Dallas Preheim said the district can get by for now, but the board must be prepared to meet building needs in the near future.
