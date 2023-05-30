DRAPER — One person died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash three miles east of Draper in Jones County.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2013 GMC Acadia were both traveling west on Interstate 90 near mile marker 204. The GMC Acadia rear-ended the motorcycle at 9:13 p.m. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

