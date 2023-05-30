DRAPER — One person died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash three miles east of Draper in Jones County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2013 GMC Acadia were both traveling west on Interstate 90 near mile marker 204. The GMC Acadia rear-ended the motorcycle at 9:13 p.m. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.
The 52-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
The 59-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.
The 16-year-old female driver of the GMC Acadia was not injured.
Neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. The driver of the GMC Acadia was wearing a seatbelt.
The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Charges are pending against the driver of the GMC Acadia.
