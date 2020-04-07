An ongoing project to determine the future of Yankton County’s ambulance services is a step away from adoption.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Yankton County Commission, Chairperson Cheri Loest made the recommendations of the ambulance task force public.
Loest said five recommendations have been made for moving forward:
• Consider ambulance service an essential service.
“Right now in South Dakota law, it is not considered an essential service,” she said. “There is a movement at the state level to get that done.”
• Utilize an outside billing service.
On a separate agenda item Tuesday, the county voted to move to an outside billing service for ambulance use.
• Conduct a publicity campaign and public survey.
“It was recommended that we do some type of publicity campaign saying, ‘This is the service we have. When you call for an ambulance, this is the amount of time it takes. This is the quality of service we have.’” Loest said. “(We’d) conduct a public survey to see where the public really wants to go.”
• Reconsider writing off dollars for the sheriff’s and coroner’s departments.
“The services that are provided to the sheriff and to the coroner are actually shown as an expense on the ambulance budget — not on the sheriff or the coroner budget,” Loest said.
• Conduct a professional internal performance audit.
One of the options considered was the creation of an ambulance district.
Loest said this would be a last resort, and care needs to be taken with the creation of such an entity.
“When you start looking at the laws around setting these up, their budget is subject to inflationary change just like the county budget,” she said. “The proposal was to go through and do those first five (recommendations) first, see where you’re at and, if you still haven’t achieved your goal, come back and look further into ambulance districts.”
The task force recommended avoiding bringing in a private service.
The recommendations will be considered for formal adoption at the next regular County Commission meeting.
As it has for the rest of society, the COVID-19 pandemic loomed over the commission’s proceedings Tuesday evening.
Tuesday marked the first regular meeting under social distancing rules. Commissioners Dan Klimisch and Joseph Healy both attended remotely. Development Services Director Gary Vetter said that there were issues running the YouTube live feed.
Yankton County Office of Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt spoke on where the county is at in its efforts to counter the pandemic.
He is part of an 80-person county task force which includes area officials, health professionals and other interested parties who meet three times per week to discuss the pandemic’s progression.
State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch said some violations of the recently implemented County Health Board rules regarding social distancing at businesses have been reported.
“I did get an email from Paul Scherschligt saying that there were some complaints and that they were turned over to the sheriff’s office,” Klimisch said.
He said that there are a couple of enforcement options for violations of the health ordinance, including civil and criminal actions.
“They come in front of you for their licenses every year,” he said. “If they’re not following, the commission would have the ability to address that at that time.”
Any violation of the 10-person rule in the county is encouraged to be reported to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved two right-of-way applications and an entrance application.
• Discussed the primary election which will be held along with the City of Yankton.
• Heard a presentation regarding health insurance and insurance deductibles.
• Approved a motion to outsource county ambulance billing to Quick Med Claims.
• Commissioner Gary Swensen used the first public comment period to repeat a number of accusations he’s made against commissioners and the state’s attorney in the past. Swensen accused them of plotting to bring him down and called for the resignation of commissioners Loest, Don Kettering and State’s Attorney Klimisch.
