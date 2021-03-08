The HSC Friendship Club will once again begin meeting monthly after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The club is open to anyone who has retired from the South Dakota Human Services Center. If you are currently employed at the Human Services Center and would like to join the group, you are more than welcome.
The next meeting will be at Fry’n Pan Restaurant in Yankton on Thursday, March 18, beginning at 5 p.m.
