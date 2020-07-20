100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 21, 1920
• A Moline tractor with a two bottom plow attachment has reached Mission Hill and has been sold to Tom Walsh. It was moved out to his place Monday night and is a beauty.
• The M. & M. Shows played in Mission Hill last Wednesday and Thursday nights to full capacity and gave the usual satisfaction. Among the attractions was a cracker eating contest in which the boy who ate the cracker and could whistle first won a gold watch.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 21, 1945
• Stockholders of the Yankton Industrial Alcohol Corporation, at a special meeting held last night in the band room at the City Hall, voted approval of sale of the local plant to the Schenley Distillers Corporation by officially ratifying an agreement entered into on July 6 by officers of the two corporations.
• The Yankton distillery went into production on July 1, 1943, after more than a year spent in negotiations for purchase and for financing, and in the work of reconverting the former brewery property for production of 190-proof grain alcohol. Its present output is at the rate of 4,200 gallons per day, operating on a 24-hour basis and with a force of nearly 40 men.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 21, 1970
• A crowd of more than 700 attended the open house last night at the new Stockmen’s Livestock Auction Co., and enjoyed the entertainment provided by nationally known entertainer Lou Prohut of Chicago and his family.
• There may be some unhappy deer hunters in November. Ed Nielsen, license supervisor of the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, said only 1,300 applicants so far have applied for the 20,000 permits that are available for the East River and prairie deer seasons.
25 Years Ago
Friday, July 21, 1995
• Quasquicentennial. It’s such a big word for a small town, but the 400 Gayville residents have it on their minds quite a bit lately. The six-syllable mouthful stands for 125th anniversary, which the Hay Days celebration observes in 1997.
• Climb aboard a covered wagon, hop on a caboose or sit in a desk at a one-room school house. Such experiences can be had at the Dakota Territorial museum in Yankton. Established in 1936, the museum houses memorabilia marking the heritage and history of the early days of Dakota Territory, and later in South Dakota.
