Voter registration for the General Election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022, will close on Oct. 24, 2022, at 5 p.m. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at 605-260-4400, ext. 0.
Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the county auditor’s office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office, and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. You may contact the county auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov.
