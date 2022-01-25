Man Receives 2 Years For Endangering Police

TYNDALL — A Lake Andes man will serve two years in prison for intentionally running two Bon Homme County patrol cars off the road during a 2021 pursuit exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Julian Lee Winckler was sentenced Tuesday in Bon Homme County court for a June 2021 pursuit from authorities that lasted 28 miles. He pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding from Deputy Sheriffs Rich Sutera and Joel Neuman, which ended with a stop in which the deputies detected drug use by Winckler.
During his attempt to flee authorities, Winckler “operated the vehicle in a manner that constituted an inherent risk of death or serious bodily injury to any third person,” court records said.
Winckler drove right at the two Bon Homme County patrol cars containing Sutera and Neuman, forcing them off the road. One patrol car sustained extensive damage.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, Circuit Judge Cheryl Gering sentenced Winckler to the maximum two years for the Class 6 felony.
Winckler endangered both Bon Homme County law enforcement and the general public with his attempt to flee authorities, Gering said. Besides the excessive speed and dangerous driving, Winckler was under the influence of an illegal substance, the judge added.
“You were a danger to the Bon Homme community,” the judge said, noting the lack of regard for others’ lives and property “disconcerting.”
Gering did not suspend any of his two-year prison sentence, but she did credit him with the one month of jail time he had already served.
Besides the prison time, Gering ordered Winckler pay restitution of $9,294.32 to Bon Homme County for repairs to the damaged patrol car.
Gering didn’t assess a fine in light of Winckler’s large amount of restitution. In addition, he will repay Bon Homme County for court-appointed attorney Brooke Swier Schloss of Avon when her final fees and expenses are submitted to the county.
In court records, Sutera described the June 9 incident and subsequent pursuit that led to Winckler’s arrest.
At approximately 5:35 p.m., Sutera was called to assist Neuman, who had attempted to stop a tan Ford pickup for a citizen-reported driving complaint.
When Neuman attempted to stop the pickup, a pursuit started and continued around Bon Homme County, Sutera said. The deputies resumed the pursuit after Winckler forced both patrol cars off the road.
The pursuit ended when Winckler wrecked his pickup at a T-intersection of 299th and 415th Street, Sutera added. Winckler was found walking approximately 15 yards away from his wrecked truck.
Winckler was placed in handcuffs and was asked if he was injured and needed medical attention, Sutera said. The suspect said no, but the deputy said he observed physical signs that came to his attention.
Winckler’s eyes were very constricted and he was sweating profusely, which can be a sign of drug use, Sutera said. Winckler refused to perform field sobriety tests and to give a urinalysis sample, the deputy added.
The suspect was taken to the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall, Sutera said. While searching his wallet, authorities found a small ziplock baggie with an unknown white power that field tested positive for amphetamine.
Winckler was arrested and charged in the incident.
In announcing her sentence Tuesday, Gering noted Winckler’s felony record for two previous Charles Mix County charges. He was convicted in 2006 for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently serving an 18-month sentence in the state penitentiary for his conviction last year for distribution of a controlled substance.
Winckler also holds a conviction in the federal court system. In 2014, he was sentenced to 87 months in custody and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Winckler is serving his current prison sentence for an incident last May at a Pickstown hotel, where authorities found him naked in the parking lot after damaging one of the hotel rooms. Subsequently, items and paraphernalia were found in his hotel room that later tested positive for drugs.
Winckler initially faced two felony and two misdemeanor charges. He accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson sentenced Winckler to the maximum 10-year sentence for the Class 4 felony, suspending 8 ½ years of the sentence.
Winckler will serve the Bon Homme County sentence concurrently with his Charles Mix County sentence of 1-½ years. He will remain in the penitentiary until he completes the longer Bon Homme County sentence.
Winckler appeared at Tuesday’s court appearance in Tyndall by way of interactive video (ITV). He is currently serving his prison term at the Yankton Community Work Center (YCWC) on the Charles Mix County drug conviction.
In exchange for Winckler’s guilty plea for aggravated eluding, Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl has dropped five other charges — two of them drug related — in connection with Winckler’s high-speed flight from authorities across Bon Homme County for 28 miles.
Rothschadl represented the prosecution during Tuesday’s sentencing, while Swier Schloss was present in the courtroom.
No witnesses were called, and neither attorney had additional information or comments for enhancing or mitigating the sentence.
Rothschadl did ask the court to revoke Winckler’s driver’s license for one year following his prison release.
In her statement, Swier Schloss said Winckler has been very responsive and communicating with her office at each phase of the court proceedings. In addition, she said Winckler had been employed, and his immediate supervisor provided a support system for her client.
In conclusion, Swier Schloss said she believed Winckler was headed in a positive direction in his life.
Winckler declined to make a statement during Tuesday’s proceedings.
In announcing her sentence, Gering said she believed Winckler knows the rules, but it remained a question if he would follow all the rules all the time as was expected in everyday society.
Gering declined to revoke Winckler’s driver’s license after his release, noting it would go beyond the court system’s punishment for the aggravated eluding offense.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.