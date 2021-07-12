All children preschool age though those who have completed fifth grade in 2020-2021 are invited to attend Vacation Bible School at the United Church of Christ (Cong.), 5th and Walnut, Yankton. The theme is “And It Was Good! Creating, Caring and Connecting with God.” The lessons will celebrate the diversity, responsibility and interconnectedness of creation.
Sessions will be held from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1, 4, 8 and 11, with the wrap up in worship on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. Registration is preferred by July 16.
To register online, go to: https://uccyankton.breezeschms.com/form/0d271c9053 or phone 605-665-7320.
All planning to attend will be contacted with last-minute details. Social distancing will be in place. Masks will be optional.
