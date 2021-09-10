PIERRE — The Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, chaired by Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), will hold its first meeting of the 2021 Interim on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted by electronic conference and in Room 412 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The task force will receive information regarding the growth and development of current initiatives in the delivery of mental health services, review and propose adjustments to the levels of funding for the initiatives, and ensure that the statutory and regulatory framework within such services are delivered complements the intended outcomes for the state and its residents. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220983.pdf
Those wishing to testify remotely before the task force are asked to contact anita.thomas@sdlegislature.gov by noon on Sept. 13, and provide their full names, who they represent, their city of residence, and the topic they would like to address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.