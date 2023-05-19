From P&D Staff Reports
Yankton’s City Commission will meet Monday to consider adding a volunteer fire captain to the Yankton Fire Department and the approval of pensions for volunteer firefighters.
The commission is also expected to consider setting new Summit Area Center membership rates.
Lauren Hanson, executive director of United Way of Greater Yankton, will tell commissioners about that organization during public appearance time. Also during that time, Pauline Akland will speak about distracted driving.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the City of Yankton Community Meeting Room at 1200 West 21st Street.
A 6 p.m. work session is scheduled there prior to Monday’s meeting to discuss 2024 outside agency funding, considering the unpredictability of cost increases impacting the city’s budget in the current economy.
Meetings can be watched live via the City of Yankton’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/@cityofyankton.
