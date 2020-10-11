In Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Department of Health, South Dakota reported 617 new infections.
No new deaths were recorded, keeping the state’s toll at 286.
Locally, Union County saw 16 new infections, the sixth straight day the county has seen double-digit increases. The county has reported 93 new cases in the last six days.
Also, Turner County added 11 new cases.
Here are Sunday’s summaries for area counties:
• Bon Homme County — 5 new cases (156 total), 0 new hospitalizations (12), 3 new recoveries (91), 0 new deaths (1), 64 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 7 new cases (262), 0 new hospitalizations (49), 5 new recoveries (176), 0 new deaths (0), 86 active cases;
• Clay County — 9 new cases (643), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 0 new recoveries (552), 0 new deaths (8), 83 active cases;
• Douglas County — 8 new cases (133), 0 new hospitalizations (21), 1 new recovery (77), 0 new deaths (1), 55 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 5 new cases (157), 2 new hospitalizations (15), 5 new recoveries (98), 0 new deaths (2), 57 active cases;
• Turner County — 11 new cases (287), 0 new hospitalizations (12), 1 new recovery (185), 0 new deaths (7), 95 active cases;
• Union County — 16 new cases (555), 1 new hospitalization (36), 2 new recoveries (416), 0 new deaths (10), 129 active cases;
• Yankton County — 7 new cases (534), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 8 new recoveries (410), 0 new deaths (5), 119 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) online portal late Saturday showed Cedar County with six new infections (117 total), Knox County with two new positive cases (221) and Dixon County with one new positive test, its 135th.
South Dakota statistics for Sunday included:
• Total Cases — 28,564 (+617);
• Active Cases — 5,865 (+332);
• Recoveries — 22,413 (+285);
• Hospitalizations — 1,866 ever hospitalized (+37); 266 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 331,978 total tests (+3,672); 218,111 individuals tested (+1,626).
In Nebraska, 743 new infections were reported late Saturday. No new deaths were recorded, keeping the toll at 519.
Other statistics reported on the DHHS online portal included:
• Total Cases — 51,887 (+743);
• Active Cases — 15,277 (+743);
• Recoveries — 36,091 (no change);
• Hospitalizations — 2,526 ever hospitalized (+27); 305 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 723,250 total tests (+7,558); 509,233 individuals tested (+4,487).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.