BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension will host a series of online creative writing workshops in 2023 on life story, obituary, and ancestor writing. The workshops will be taught by Molly Barari, professional writer and South Dakota Humanities Scholar.

The first workshop on life story writing is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST/noon to 2 p.m. CST on Jan. 24, 2023. On April 1, Barari will lead a workshop on obituary writing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. MST/10 a.m. to noon CST. For the third workshop, attendees will learn about ancestor story writing from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST Oct. 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.