A Climate ‘Three-peat?’

When it comes to weather, the third time may not necessarily be a charm.
An anticipated third straight year of a La Niña weather pattern –- a “three-peat” –- could prolong the current drought, a state official says.
Darren Clabo, the South Dakota state fire meteorologist based in Rapid City, offered that outlook during Thursday’s monthly webinar covering the Central Plains and Midwest.
The La Niña weather pattern comes off the Pacific Ocean, Clabo said.
“We’re seeing (the pattern) through March, so it looks like a high probability that La Nina will be around for a while longer,” he said. “But we get very little of our annual precipitation in the winter. Most of it comes during summer.”
A La Niña doesn’t always produce the expected results, Clabo said. During the last two years, La Niña resulted in mountain snowpack at 88% and 90% of normal compared to the hopes for more than 100% of normal.
“The last two La Niñas tell you the fickleness of using La Niña only as a forecast tool for that neck of the woods,” he said.
The possibility of extended drought comes on top of an already dire situation, Clabo said.
“Drought conditions are worsening across the Great Plains,” he said. “It’s exceptionally dry in Nebraska. Those poor folks can’t catch a break.”
WORSENING CONDITIONS
This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report listed southeast South Dakota in severe or extreme drought, with Bon Homme, Yankton Clay and Union counties in the latter category.
In northeast Nebraska Knox, Cedar, Dixon, Holt and Antelope counties were listed in either extreme or exceptional drought (the worst category). Wayne and Pierce counties were listed in exceptional drought.
“They aren’t getting precipitation, and when they do, it’s spotty,” he said. “There are some pockets of very, very dry conditions. The situation has been degrading across South Dakota.”
The issue isn’t just the amount of rain but when and how long it’s received at any given moment, according to Dennis Todey with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Midwest Climate Hub.
Some areas have received a deluge of rain in a few minutes, while others have gotten a steady amount of the same precipitation, Todey added.
“It gets down to a timing issue. Corn has a very specific time when weather can do a lot of damage to yields. It can reverse somewhat, but you can’t change it,” he said.
“If soybeans have stress in the middle of the season, you can muddle along and then recover later. Soybeans do reasonably better than corn, but don’t read into it (as a predictor).”
The transition into fall brings windier weather, which could knock down corn before it’s harvested, Clabo said. While some corn is being used for silage, others aren’t even suitable for that purpose, he added.
The drought has also created a difficult situation for the livestock industry, as Clabo describes “pretty pathetic range conditions” leading farmers and ranchers to sell off their cattle.
“I have seen photos of long lines at the cattle auctions, which makes me sick to my stomach,” he said. “But we take what Mother Nature throws at us.”
WHAT LIES AHEAD?
The coming days could bring relief, Clabo said. The seven-day outlook calls for the Dakotas receiving around a half-inch of precipitation, with some indication of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the next day or so.
“Nebraska looks like it’ll receive a little bit of rain,” he said. “It’s a little too late for a lot of crops, but hopefully, water will filter into the stock ponds.”
The outlook for the next one to two weeks calls for above-average temperature combined with below-average precipitation, Clabo said. “It’s not necessarily a bad thing coming into harvest as it allows farmers to get into the fields and get out the crops,” he said.
In historical terms, Clabo compared southeastern South Dakota to the 2012 drought year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release the minimum 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) this winter from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton as part of its overall water conservation measures.
On the other hand, the James River in eastern South Dakota remains above average with much of its water coming out of east-central North Dakota.
Amidst all the challenges, the dry weather has produced positive results, Clabo said. For pumpkin growers, the fruit tends to be smaller this year but showing signs of more flavor and concentrated sugar.
In addition, the hot, dry weather has created good habitat for the South Dakota state bird, the ringneck pheasant, Clabo said. “Pheasant numbers are up, and pheasant hunting pulls in a lot of tourist dollars in this part of the United States,” he said.
In the spring, pheasants tend to nest in lower elevations which can get flooded, he said. The drier conditions can open up nesting coverage not available before for good broods in those areas.
On the other hand, severe drought can create a loss of habitat, and farmers have used Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acreage to protect habitat, Todey said. The conditions vary around South Dakota, he added.
Also, warm winters don’t kill off as many insects, Todey said. The situation can create an infestation problem, such as grasshoppers, which are reintroduced in the northern areas, Todey said.
Given changing conditions in recent years, Doug Kluck with the NOAA asked a long-term question: Is the Missouri River basin – particularly the Rocky Mountains – moving toward aridification and less predictable runoffs?
Kluck, based in Kansas City, defined “aridification” as long-haul drought conditions. He pointed to conditions of the U.S. west and southwest showing signs far beyond periodic or short-term drought.
The changing conditions can have major ramifications for the Missouri River basin, Clabo said.
“If you don’t have snowpack, you don’t get the runoff to fill up the Missouri River in the summertime,” he said. “There is (quicker) runoff of rain rather than the slow and steady snow melting across the region.”
The available precipitation also affects evapotranspiration, or the transfer of moisture from the land to the atmosphere by soil and plants, Todey said. Crops don’t create more water, but they do transport it, he added.
Corn and soybeans are two crops that transfer the most moisture into the air during the summer months, Clabo said. However, drought tends to dry up the ground, the sun heats up the soil and temperatures climb, he noted.
It’s all part of a cycle, and the forecast of a La Niña “three-peat” may play a major role in whether the current trends continue, he noted.
“Drought tends to breed drought,” he added.
