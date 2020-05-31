Peaceful Protest Held In Yankton

On Sunday night, Yankton joined nationwide protests following the actions of a Minneapolis policeman resulting in the death of a black man.
George Floyd’s death has set off a wave of protests not only in Minneapolis but across the nation. This weekend, protests were held in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, with the participants including Floyd’s family members.
During the Yankton protest, a group of demonstrators gathered near Discovery Bridge and marched down Broadway Avenue. The estimated 30 people stopped briefly at one corner before spending a longer stretch of time at Fourth and Broadway, one of Yankton’s busiest intersections.
By the end of the march, the protestors estimated about 50 people had taken part in the demonstration.
In the wake of the pandemic, most of the participants wore masks as a safety precaution. They chanted phrases and held signs in what remained a peaceful protest.
Members of the Yankton police force drove past the demonstration at times, but there were no signs of problems.
Some passersby honked or showed other signs of support. During the first two hours of the protest, passing motorists showed little, if any, opposition or negative response.
The protest included people of various races and ages. While some placards said, “Black Lives Matters,” at least one participant held a sign, “Red Lives Matter,” in reference to Native Americans.
One woman told the Press & Dakotan that she was pleased the Yankton protest remained peaceful and was able to get out its message.
Another demonstration could be held in the future, depending on what occurs nationally, she added.
