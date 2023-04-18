Much of the Yankton area is under a red flag warning for Tuesday with high winds and low humidity expected.
Partly cloudy and windy early. Thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 6:17 pm
Much of the Yankton area is under a red flag warning for Tuesday with high winds and low humidity expected.
The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour at times are possible.
In South Dakota, the impacted counties include Beadle, Kingsbury, Brookings, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Moody, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay counties.
The warning does not include Charles Mix County in South Dakota or Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in Nebraska.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the National Weather Service said on its website. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”
Yankton County is currently under a temporary burn ban, with no burning allowed either Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management.
