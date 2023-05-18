100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 19, 1923
• The Yankton Kiwanis Club, organized three months ago, officially received its charter in Kiwanis International and was formally received into the organization with appropriate ceremony last night at Congregational church, the occasion being honored by the presence of Andrew E. Pickard of Minneapolis, Kiwanis governor for the district comprising Minnesota and the two Dakotas.
• You may call it Stacey’s Park. It is on the southwest corner of Third and Capitol, opposite the Portland Hotel on Third street and opposite H.L. Stacey’s on Capitol and has been decorated by a part time sign board. Mr. Stacey, who is interested in the block system adopted in Yankton for the improvement of the whole city, felt that here was one unsightly place that could easily be made a beauty spot. He and Manager French of the Portland took charge of the demolition of the sign board, and when that was complete they got the paving graders to fill up a number of holes with earth. It is the hope of the people in that part of town to get grass over it and a few park benches scattered about.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 19, 1948
• South Dakota cattle brought some of the day’s top prices on the cattle market at the Chicago yards Monday. Thirty-five head of steers, owned by M. Johnson and Son, Volin, Yankton County, sold at $33.50 per hundredweight at the morning’s trade. Top price for cattle Monday was $34 per hundred.
• The Gayville highway leading south from the railroad tracks to the No. 50 paving is being prepared for oil surfacing by the Yankton county road maintenance crews. The work so far is grading, to be followed by new surface materials and oil next month.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 19, 1973
• Dave Halverson, district forester with the South Dakota State Forestry Division, said that delivery has been completed on a rural fire fighting unit to Charles Mix County under the CM-2 Cooperative Fire Control Program. The unit, a six-by-six, 1,000 gallon tanker, was delivered to the Wagner Fire Department. The CM-2 Program is designed to improve rural fire protection by acquiring surplus military equipment and modifying it for firefighting.
• The Yankton Bucks won 11 of the 17 events and qualified for 17 spots in the state meet as they swept to a 119-76 win over runner-up Todd County in the Region 6 AA track meet here Friday. Winner was third with 48 points and Vermillion had 37.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 19, 1998
• Most of the residents who live along West City Limits Road in Yankton will not have to change their addresses for the second time in just over a year. Last week, the Yankton City Commission decided not to follow the Planning Commission’s recommendation to change the name of the road that used to make the western edge of the community. Early this year the Planning Commission asked the City Commission to find another name for the street.
• A lifetime of hard work has finally paid off for local artist Jo Vander Woude. Her pastel portrait of a friend’s daughter ended up as a winner in the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Holiday Art Search. There were 679 entries. Vander Woude will receive a $500 cash prize, and her portrait will be made into 100,000 holiday greeting cards to be featured in the 1998 Gift of Hope catalog.
