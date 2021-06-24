Prior to the pandemic, South Dakota was making progress in many areas of child well-being, according to the 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. A highlight of the news is that more teens are staying in school or working than were a decade ago. However, thousands of families still struggle to afford housing, and many make poverty-level wages.
“One of my concerns is that even though the poverty rate is dropping, there are still 31,000 children whose families struggle to make ends meet,” said Xanna Burg, KIDS COUNT Coordinator with South Dakota KIDS COUNT. “That’s like every first, second and third grader in the state living in poverty.”
Poverty and other data used in the report rankings are from the year or two before the pandemic. It will take a few years to get a complete picture of the hardship families faced the past year, but the data shows that many families are struggling. Survey data from last year adds to the story, showing 16% of households with children were unsure they could pay their next rent or mortgage payment.
Unfortunately, Black, Indigenous and other families of color reported even higher uncertainty for making housing payments last year. The reality for families of color has been shaped by generations of discriminatory policies and limited access to the economic resources that other families have had. To move South Dakota forward, now is the time to invest in solutions that ensure all children grow up in families with the support and resources needed to thrive.
Highlights from the report findings for South Dakota include:
• Economic: More than 1 in 5 children (45,000) lived in households that paid more than 30% of their income on housing, showing little progress over the last decade.
• Education: Nearly two-thirds of fourth graders did not read at grade level, showing no progress from two years before.
• Health: More children are going without health insurance in South Dakota leaving 18,000 South Dakota children without adequate access to health care.
• Family and Community: The teen birth rate continued to drop to a record low in 2019.
South Dakota KIDS COUNT recommends policymakers support early childhood education investments to help young children get on track for learning to read. Continued support for programs like SNAP and Medicaid can help families get the food and health care they need.
This KIDS COUNT report is an annual report detailing data for 16 different measures in four categories for all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The Foundation recommends states leverage new opportunities created by the American Rescue Plan, such as incentives to expand Medicaid in South Dakota where it hasn’t happened yet. The report can be found at https://www.aecf.org/databook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.