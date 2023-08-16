The following events are scheduled for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area the next two weekends:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 18
• 7-8 p.m. — PHOTO SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Learn some tips and tricks for taking photos and go on a scavenger hunt to explore with photos of your own. When finished, create a photo from out of items from nature to take home to enjoy. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
• 1-3:30 p.m. — RIVERBOAT DAYS KIDS AREA: Join the naturalists in the Kids Area at Riverboat Days. Meet at the Kids Area at Riverside Park.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — NATURE BINGO: Join the naturalists for some fun games of bingo and prizes. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
• 8:30-9 p.m. — OUTDOOR MOVIE: Watch a movie under the stars as you enjoy the evening outdoors. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
• 9-11 a.m. — FISHING: Join the naturalists for fishing on the north shore of Lake Yankton; poles and bait provided. Meet at Chief White Crane.
• 6:30-7:15 p.m. — PLANET OF PLESIOSAURS — NATIONAL PARK PRESENTATION: Join the National Park Rangers to learn about life 10 million years ago when the current location was an ocean. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — LEWIS AND CLARK TRAIL MIX HIKE: Join the naturalist for an evening hike to learn some facts about Lewis and Clark and create your own trail mix along the way. Meet at CWC Picnic Shelter # 1
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
