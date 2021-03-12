CASES DISPOSED: FEB. 27-MARCH 5, 2021
Timothy John Mesman, Springfield; Overweight on axle; $255.50.
Tyler James Johnson, Mission Hill; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Kargo John Feimer, 2916 Broadway Ave., Apt. 201, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Victor Manuel Botello, Junior, Pharr Hidalgo, Tex.; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 360 days suspended with 137 days credit; Period lamps be lighted; $132.50; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disobey traffic signs-not stop; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Vehicular battery; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Vehicular battery; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Darrell Weaver, Westminster, Colo.; Kidnapping-1st degree; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lynn David List, 2500 W. 23rd St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Lynn Alan Heisinger, Parkston; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justin Wuestewald, 400 W. 20th St., Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by information.
Brittany Nicole Vandiver, Volin; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Thomas A. Holt, 906 Park St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Gregory Eugene Thies, 1313 National St., Yankton; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; $132.50.
Tavaris Phillip McCullough, Sauk Village, Ill.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Christopher K. Pokorney, 1001Locust St., Apt. A, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Mark Parr, Sioux Falls; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50.
Devin Hunter DiPiazza, Utica; Artificial light/night vision; $282.50; License revoked for one year.
Toni A. Bornitz, Gayville; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Brenda Lee Baker, Beresford; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Jameson Taylor DeJong, 817 Capital Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jerred Thomas Hysell, 615 E. 18th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Jared Scott Moser, 110 Clark Trail, Apt. 110, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Madison Kathryn Dean, 1510 Pine Street, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Joseph Jacob Huber, Menno; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Sara Joann Jensen, 1021 Walnut St. #A5, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $278.50; Misprision of felony; $443.50; Jail sentence of 45 days with 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissal-reduction; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.