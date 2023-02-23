BROOKINGS — The Board of Directors of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) Foundation has announced that applications for the 12th class of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) program are now being accepted. Information and the application can be accessed through the organization’s website at https://www.sdagleadership.com/apply.

The SDARL program consists of 12 hands-on learning seminars over 18 months, covering topics in agriculture, leadership, and rural development. Ten of the seminars are 3-4 day in-state seminars held at a variety of locations across South Dakota. Participants spend one week in Washington, D.C., for the National Study Seminar. The International Study Seminar is a 12- to 14-day seminar held near the end of the program, just prior to graduation.

