100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 16, 1920
• Revival of high school baseball in South Dakota next spring will be undertaken by a number of coaches in this part of the state, plans already having been made by some to abandon track work and devote their efforts to building up baseball nines, according to Coach W.J. Lindberg, of Yankton high school.
• What is reported to be the biggest booze raid so far in Iowa was executed last night at 1923 S. Helen Street, Sioux City, when sour mash to a quantity of 1250 gallons, 40 quarts of moonshine whiskey, three 15 galloon copper stills and a quart of coloring matter were seized.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 16, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 16, 1970
• George McGovern will be the first man to announce candidacy for president. The South Dakota senator will make his official declaration in the coming month, but has been running an obvious drive for the 1972 nomination. McGovern claims he can do a better job than the other prospective candidates in sharpening and defining the issues for the run against Nixon.
• Of interest to many readers of this paper is news that a governor’s appointment has come to Miss Adeline M. Jenney of Valley Springs, South Dakota’s poet laureate. At 95, Miss Jenney has been issued a certificate making her “Tokeya Mani” of South Dakota in the Order of the White Buffalo. Miss Jenney and her sister, the late Miss Harriet Jenney who was a longtime teacher here, have been well known in Yankton and over the state.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 16, 1995
• A Salem couple’s newborn twins are the first children conceived in the University of South Dakota Medical School’s in vitro fertilization program. Ron and Rose Lauck, who run a dairy farm, had tried for five years to add to their family. They have a 6-year-old daughter.
• The South Dakota State Fair will return to a seven-day format next year, the fair commission has decided. The last two fairs have been nine days long, ending the day before Labor Day. The commission vote included a decision to let people in for free on Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.