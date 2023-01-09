City Moves Forward On Sertoma Shade Structures

Sertoma Park will be getting at least two of the four proposed permanent shade structures planned in 2023.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to move forward with building two shade structures with $50,000 that had been allotted for the project in December and to potentially budget for the other two later, or alternatively, fund all four that had been planned if the Friends of Sertoma or another group can make up the $9,000 in additional dollars that installation will cost.
“Back in December … you approved $50,000 from the BBB for purchasing and installation of permanent, commercial-grade shade structures,” City Manager Amy Leon told the commission. “The cost of those shade structures was $32,000. When we got the quote to install them, that came back at $27,000. The total for that project would be $59,000.”
She said that the Friends of Sertoma had suggested an alternative to the permanent structures in light of the $9,000 overage.
“They’d like to purchase four larger Kool Cow structures,” she said. “The total for those four would be $18,000. These are, quote-unquote, ‘portable,’ so they wouldn’t require an installation process — less expensive — but we would recommend that if you go that route that we leave them there.”
While the Kool Cow structures would be larger (32 feet X 32 feet versus 16 feet X 16 feet) and significantly cheaper, the Kool Cow structures are built for agricultural use with the main intent being to provide shade for cattle.
Citing concerns that Kool Cow structures aren’t originally engineered with people in mind, the alternative structures did not sit well with Commissioner Amy Miner.
“Last spring, we saw some unusual thunderstorms and, you know, if there are people gathered at the park and weather’s rolling in, they’ll take cover,” she said. “Are we inviting the public to gather under those structures without really, fully understanding their safety standards?”
Commissioner Ben Brunick said that he would favor doing half of the structures now with the $50,000 allotted and approaching the other two at a later date.
“I’m not comfortable with going with more (money),” he said.
However, Commissioner Mason Schramm said he would favor covering the remainder.
“In my mind, adding $9,000 to our total allotment is worth it,” he said.
Citing the potential for expansion and other renovations to the park as well as Friends of Sertoma’s willingness to go with the cattle structures, Commissioner Tony Maibaum said he’d rather go with the Kool Cow option.
“Maybe it wouldn’t be smart for us to invest in something we’re going to have to engineer around and that we’re going to have to potentially pull out,” he said. “I don’t think anybody would ever say, ‘Sertoma Park is fancy.’ And that’s OK because it’s part of the vibe down there. I don’t think a lot of ballplayers would say, ‘I only want to play at a fancy park.’ But if we were to do a Kool Cow shade for each of the fields for the next several years, it’s a portable piece of equipment and it’s possibly also the kind of equipment that we could surplus if we want to or offer up for rentals further down the road.”
Schramm said he would rather not see the project half-finished.
“I just think it’s short-sighted to not have four shade structures as soon as we can,” he said. “It’s going to decrease the quality of activity down at the park if we don’t have four shade structures, in my mind, just based on the small amount of time I’ve sat in those bleachers.”
An attempt to table the matter failed.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Approved two hangar lease requests;
• Approved two sidewalk café license requests;
• Approved engineering services for an airport runway turnaoround pad;
• Set April 11 as the date for the municipal election covering City Commission and Yankton School Board.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.