City Moves Forward On Sertoma Shade Structures
Sertoma Park will be getting at least two of the four proposed permanent shade structures planned in 2023.

During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to move forward with building two shade structures with $50,000 that had been allotted for the project in December and to potentially budget for the other two later, or alternatively, fund all four that had been planned if the Friends of Sertoma or another group can make up the $9,000 in additional dollars that installation will cost.

