Ex-Prison Guard Changes Plea, Receives Sentence For Misdemeanor

TYNDALL — A former Mike Durfee State Prison guard who pleaded guilty to one charge of assault was sentenced to a year of probation in a Bon Homme courtroom Tuesday.
After an altercation between Christopher Earl Taylor, 29, and his girlfriend in March, police charged Taylor with misdemeanor domestic assault and making terroristic threats, a felony charge.
In March, Taylor pleaded not guilty to both counts but changed his plea Tuesday in accordance with a plea agreement. Taylor pleaded guilty to Class 1 misdemeanor assault, and the felony charge was dropped.
He faced a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,000 fine.
Prior to passing sentence, Judge Cheryl Gering asked Taylor to describe what had happened the night of his arrest.
Taylor said he had been under a great deal of stress and anxiety and didn’t handle it well.
The defendant allegedly said he should go “Sandy Hook” at his workplace, in reference to the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school in which 26 people were killed.
Prior to sentencing, Bon Homme County State Attorney Lisa Rothschadl requested that Taylor be required to pay a fine as well as court expenses.
She also asked that he ultimately be placed under court supervision for the safety of the community.
Taylor’s attorney, Tyler Matson of Yankton, said that upon being released on bail, Taylor had set up an appointment with a counselor the next day, had been regularly attending counseling and was greatly benefitting from it.
Matson asked Gering to consider Taylor’s state of mind when the incident occurred. Though he said his client’s actions were wrong, Matson described the situation as “a perfect storm,” asking Gering to consider the incident as criminal, but also as “a mental health issue.”
At the time, Taylor’s father had died, but Taylor was not able to appropriately mourn him because he was working a pattern of 20 consecutive days of 12-hour shifts at the prison followed by four days off, Matson said.
Now, Taylor has a new job and benefits, and he wants to continue counseling, he said.
Matson also asked that the judge consider the seven days Taylor had already served in jail when rendering her sentence.
He noted that, due to a separate case in which a protection order was placed against Taylor, his guns were removed and placed with the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office. The guns would not be returned for the two-year duration of the protection order, Matson said.
Gering honored both prosecutor’s and the defense’s requests, sentencing Taylor to 37 days in jail, with seven days already served. She placed Taylor on one year of probation, suspending his sentence provided he does not violate the terms of his probation and continues to get the help he needs from counseling.
Taylor will also have to pay a $300 fine and $96.50 in court fees, she said.
Taylor’s conduct on probation will be assessed three times during the year, with any infractions resulting in three possible 10-day stints in jail, Gering said.
He need not spend any time in jail at all, depending on his behavior, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.