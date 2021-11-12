National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Bert Frost announced the selection of Curt Dimmick as superintendent of Missouri National Recreational River spanning South Dakota and Nebraska. In this capacity, Dimmick will serve as the group superintendent overseeing operations at for both Missouri National Recreational River and the Niobrara National Scenic River.
He currently serves as Chief of Resource Management and Visitor Protection at Pinnacles National Park. He will assume his new role in January.
“We are pleased to welcome Curt as the new superintendent,” said Frost. “His years of leadership experience outside the federal government in addition to his extensive background in law enforcement, emergency services, and resource protection in the National Park Service will make him an outstanding superintendent for this park.”
“It’s a great honor to be selected as superintendent of Missouri National Recreational River,” Dimmick said about his appointment. “I look forward to working with the park’s staff and partners to protect the visitors and resources of the park and strengthen our connections in the community. Having grown up in Northwest Illinois along the Mississippi River I know the importance of this kind of resource, and I am excited to share this experience with my family.”
A 26-year veteran of the NPS, Dimmick has a wide range of work and leadership experiences in numerous parks including Big Bend National Park followed by assignments in Yellowstone, Everglades, Great Basin, Great Smoky Mountains, Crater Lake and Mount Rainier national parks.
Prior to joining the NPS permanently, Dimmick has held a diverse array of scientific, teaching and law enforcement positions. He instructed college level biology courses at universities and community colleges and worked as a research assistant on various projects including as an ecologist for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, a U.K. conservation organization. He has served as a police officer for three small municipal departments in Illinois and was an adjunct faculty member at the Santa Rosa Junior College Public Safety Training Center in California from 2007-2019 instructing in the seasonal ranger academy.
Dimmick earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biological sciences from Northern Illinois University, and a Ph.D. in Zoology from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
Curt and his wife met while they were both working in Yellowstone National Park. They are the parents of three active children and will be moving to the area in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.