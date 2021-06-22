Midsommar at Dalesburg is back with a day of music, food, fun and fellowship in the beautiful countryside at the rural Vermillion church. The 151st celebration will be Friday, June 25.
After a year off during the COVID crisis, this year’s Midsommar will feature all events outside starting at 3 p.m. with a free concert by Dalesburg Spelman, a southeast South Dakota group of musicians who will play Nordic folk music featuring voice plus fiddles, guitar, nyckelharpa (keyed harp) and other folk instruments.
At 4 p.m., the Youth Food Stand opens, selling snacks and homemade pies. An arts and crafts area and children’s activities will be available on the north lawn.
From 4:30-6:30 p.m., a catered Scandinavian meal, made using Dalesburg’s meatball recipe, will be served under a tent in front of the traditionally Swedish church.
Events for the day close with a free concert at 7 p.m. by singers/songwriters/musicians Dakota Road, led by Hans Peterson and Larry Olson. Dakota Road’s original music features faith and good will with everything ranging from ballads to rocking anthems. The concert will be followed by the traditional raising of the Midsommar Pole, ring dancing and Swedish music.
The traditional Midsommar festival celebrates the summer solstice, and a gathering has been held at the church for 151 years.
The celebration closes on Sunday, June 27, with an outdoor community worship service at Dalesburg Lutheran at 9 a.m. featuring Dakota Road. The worship service is sponsored by five area country churches — Dalesburg Lutheran Church, Dalesburg Baptist Church, Komstad Covenant Church, Brule Creek Lutheran Church and Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church.
Dalesburg Lutheran Church is located on University Road 12 miles north of Vermillion. Other routes include eight miles south of Highway 46 on University Road; I-29, exit 42 (Alcester/Wakonda), and go 5.5 miles west and four miles south; I-29, exit 38 (Volin), and go 5.5 miles west; or take Highway 19 and go three miles east on 306th St. (Volin Road).
