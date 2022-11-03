Students Asked To Lead Sportsmanship Initiative
Courtesy Image

PIERRE — At some South Dakota schools, students are taking the lead in trying to get better sportsmanship at athletic contests.

During a discussion on Wednesday of the association’s initiative to increase sportsmanship among players, coaches and fans, members of the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s board of directors heard a message recorded by grade school students at Hoven.

